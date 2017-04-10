Craig David felt ''overwhelmed'' returning to perform at

The SSE Arena, Wembley after 16 years.

The 35-year-old garage star took to the stage at the 12,500 seater venue on Sunday evening (09.04.16) with a fun-filled energetic two-hour set.

During the gig, the dark-haired hunk said: ''I feel overwhelmed to be back here performing after 16 years.''

The star wowed crowds with his debut single 'Fill Me In' and popular hits 'Shape of My Heart' and 'Rewind'.

The vocalist also performed 'Walking Away' and credited the 2000 song as the track that changed his career.

Craig continued to stun the audience with his more recent singles including 'Nothing Like This', '16' and 'Change My Love'.

Craig was joined on stage by Tinie Tempah to perform a new rendition of 'Pass Out', before being accompanied by Big Narstie - who was one of his supporting acts as well as Lauren Faith - to perform their smash song 'When the Bassline Drops'.

The musician's mother Tina attended the star-studded bash to show her support for her son, and was even caught singing and dancing along as her the hunk entertained his fans.

Craig ended his show with his TS5 DJ set, which saw him remix a medley of songs including Sean Paul's 'Temperature', Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name' and Skepta's 'Shut Down' as he interjected to sing some of the lyrics and harmonise throughout the mix.

Amazon account holders got the chance to enjoy a VIP experience at the Amazon Tickets Lounge.

For more shows from Amazon Tickets click here:

www. tickets.amazon.co.uk/?&ref_=uk_pai_hyd_Br_kwd-124714169522