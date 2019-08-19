Craig David has moved back to England.

The '7 Days' hitmaker has been living in Miami for the past six years, but he has put his £4.6 million penthouse up for sale and relocated to London, and admits it was an ''easy decision''.

He said: ''It was probably one of the easiest decisions to make, funnily enough.

''I went there and it was cool but when I started seeing the music connecting here, I felt grounded when I came back home.

''For me it was important to set roots here. It was a bit of closure ... I don't need two places.''

Craig previously hosted numerous house parties at his Miami pad, but the 38-year-old singer insists he won't be doing the same at his UK property because he has ''grown up'' and prefers his home to feel like his ''sanctuary'' nowadays.

He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I was throwing those house parties and to see it come full circle and to bring that here is unbelievable. But I'm in a different place.

''I'm 38, I've grown up, you change in the things that are important to you. My home is my sanctuary.

''I go home and it grounds me and it balances me.

''It's not like, go home and turn it into a giant house party, because I get to do that when I go out and do my performances.''

As well as not ''burning the candle at both ends'', the 'Walking Away' hitmaker admits he is ''open'' to settling down.

But he recently insisted he would never put his relationships in the spotlight because he doesn't want to come with ''all this baggage''.

He said: ''There's not much of my life that isn't sort of out there in the world. There are certain elements you want to hold on to. When it comes to getting into a relationship, for the respect of the other person, I don't want it to always come with all this baggage. I want it to be, like, let it grow. You don't want to trample on the whole thing because it never got a chance in its infancy.''