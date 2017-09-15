Craig David will be ''waving the flag for UK RnB'' with his new album.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter is set to release his new record, 'The Time Is Now', in January next year, and Craig has revealed the album will mark a return to his early career sound.

He explained: ''This is authentic me, doing what I love, just like I did when I was an unknown artist - that kid from Southampton making mixtapes in his bedroom and taking risks.

''TS5 has had a whole new meaning this year, for all of you that have been with me on this adventure, you've all played a huge part in how this album turned out.''

Craig, whose new single 'Heartline' is out now, admitted playing his new music has helped him to recapture his enthusiasm.

He shared: ''Playing this new music live, I got the same buzz I did DJ'ing in clubs back in the day, testing the new tracks in my live sets - that was the making of 'Born To Do It'.

''This album is me going back to those days of simple story telling and waving the flag for UK RnB. It is for all of you that have been with me since those days, everyone that's joined along the way and is here now.''

Craig also admitted his career ups and downs have led him to appreciate his recent success.

He said: ''If the last few years have taught me anything, it's that life can change in a moment and you've gotta make the most it!

''Just in the same way my life was flipped upside down all those years ago, I'm genuinely so grateful to be standing here today doing what I love the most.

''By doing the simple things that enrich my heart, I've found the same magic that got me into making music as a kid.''