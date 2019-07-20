Craig David won't put his relationships in the spotlight because he doesn't want to come with ''all this baggage''.

The 'Fill Me In' hitmaker refuses to talk about anyone he dates because he doesn't want to ruin the romance.

He said: ''There's not much of my life that isn't sort of out there in the world. There are certain elements you want to hold on to. When it comes to getting into a relationship, for the respect of the other person, I don't want it to always come with all this baggage. I want it to be, like, let it grow. You don't want to trample on the whole thing because it never got a chance in its infancy.''

However, the 38-year-old singer insists he isn't in any kind of relationship at the moment but his heart is ''open''.

He added: ''I'm not in a relationship, but my heart is always open. It's a cop-out when any artist says, 'I haven't got time for relationships.' You've always got time for relationships.''

And Craig hasn't ruled out finding his soulmate one day.

He told The Times magazine: ''I'd love to find ... Well, not so much find as meet a soulmate.''

Craig David previously revealed he believes his music proves he is ''heterosexual''.

He said: ''You know what? I leave it very open because at the end of the day it's one of those things where I shouldn't have to reinforce and state, 'No, I'm a heterosexual' -because that's all nonsense. I think it's very evident in the way my songs are and how I speak about relationships so I wouldn't even go into it. It's like if that's what you feel it's what you feel. The only person that it really matters is the relationship that I'm in and I know, I know.''