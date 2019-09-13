Craig David has ''eased up'' on his gym routine.

The '7 Days' hitmaker previously showed off his bodybuilder physique in 2013, but in recent years he has opted for a slimmer look as he says he's ditched the ''nonsense'' workouts for something simpler, because he wants to be able to ''enjoy life'' and not ''restrict'' himself too much.

He said: ''It's ­different now. I've learned that it's about being healthy and you can restrict yourself a little bit too much if you are going for a ­certain look.

''That's the part that I see as nonsense, that I don't buy into any more.

''Once I eased up on the reins a little bit, life was chill. It's like, come on, enjoy life. It's good.''

But the 38-year-old singer doesn't have any regrets about his hardcore gym sessions, because he thinks it was ''important to have ­experienced doing the extreme'' so that he knows what his limits are.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he added: ''I think it was important to have ­experienced doing the extreme. I was proud of all the results but it's for someone whose ­profession is that.

''If you're into the ­fitness game and that's your thing, cool.

''But I'm a musician and I just like to make music and I also like to stay fit.

''That's about as far as it needs to be. It makes life a lot easier.''

Meanwhile, the 'Walking Away' singer recently moved back to the UK after living in Miami for six years, and has said he's enjoying his new life in London.

He said: ''I have felt burnt out in the past because I have pushed it a bit too much.

''That cycle can go on but it's about organically finding what works for you. Downtime is key for me and being in London feels like home.''