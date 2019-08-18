Craig David hopes to one day collaborate with Justin Bieber.

The 38-year-old singer - who is one of the UK's best-selling artists - has revealed he wants to join forces with the chart-topping pop star, having previously performed together on stage in Los Angeles.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Craig explained: ''A collaboration would be wicked. I think we could write something and there'd be a nice story running behind it.''

Craig is poised to release his new single, 'Do You Miss Me Much', later this month.

And he recently revealed that the track is a nod to the UK garage sound that made him famous in the 90s and early 2000s.

Discussing his new single, Craig shared: ''It's always been close to my heart, has garage music, but there were periods of time when it wasn't right to use that sound.

''It's important that it wasn't just seen as a throwback. Now I'm seeing DJs, particularly when I do my Ibiza Rocks residency, playing garage records and seeing a young crowd relating to it, new stuff by newer, younger artists.

''I'd been working on this tune and felt like I wanted to drop it like it's yesterday and now I think people are ready - it feels current and it has nostalgia in the lyrics.''