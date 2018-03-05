Craig David has been working on new music with Nile Rodgers.

The 36-year-old singer/songwriter and the Chic star spent some time together recently in the studio and Craig has spilled that they managed to write and record a ''full song'' which he is very excited about.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the R&B star said: ''I was with Nile recently and it was incredible. We were in the studio Hopefully, if we both like what came out of the session ... there was a full song finished and another we are going to finish.''

Nile, 65, is famous for his collaborations and for helping to bring through new artists and Craig is determined to emulate the disco legend and do the same for singers coming through now who are trying to make a name for themselves.

The 'Ain't Giving Up' hitmaker said: ''I feel my responsibility is to bring through as many as I can. I've been given this opportunity to be on this platform. Let me have Ego Ella May or AJ Tracey who people might not know. That excites me. It's very easy to pull all the big names.''

Craig has just released his seventh studio album 'The Time Is Now' in January and he believes he is ''waving the flag for UK R&B'' with the new LP.

He previously said: ''It is authentic, it's me doing what I love, just like I did when I was an unknown artist - that kid from Southampton making mixtapes in his bedroom and taking risks. For all of you that have been with me on this adventure, you've all played a huge part in how this album turned out ... This album is me going back to those days of simple story telling and waving the flag for UK R&B. It is for all of you that have been with me since those days, everyone that's joined along the way and is here now.''