Craig David has announced a 2020 tour to mark the 20th anniversary of 'Born To Do It'.

The garage king's chart-topping debut album will celebrate the milestone on August 14 and the 'Walking Away' hitmaker is set to embark on the 'Hold That Thought Tour' in April, kicking off on April 13 in Cardiff and concluding with a huge show at London's The O2 arena on April 25.

Referencing the album's track 'Time to Party', Craig said: ''I can't wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special 2020 Arena Tour and given that it's 20 years since the release of 'Born to Do It', there will be some special surprises in there. ''It's Time To Party!''

The gigs will see the 38-year-old star fuse his live set with TS5, which sees him DJ, MC and sing.

The UK tour comes after the '7 Days' hitmaker revealed he's moved back to England.

The MOBO-winner has been living in Miami for the past six years, but he put his £4.6 million penthouse up for sale and relocated to London, and admitted it was an ''easy decision''.

He said: ''It was probably one of the easiest decisions to make, funnily enough.

''I went there and it was cool but when I started seeing the music connecting here, I felt grounded when I came back home.

''For me it was important to set roots here. It was a bit of closure ... I don't need two places.''

Tickets for the tour go on general sale next Friday (13.09.19)

Craig's 'Hold That Thought Tour' dates are:

April 13, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

April 14, Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

April 16, Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 17, Manchester Arena, Manchester

April 19, Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

April 21, Liverpool Echo Arena, Liverpool

April 22, Brighton Centre, Brighton

April 24, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 25, London, The O2