Courtney Stodden has claimed her own father tried to ''flirt'' with her.

The 24-year-old reality star has a strained relationship with her dad and hadn't seen him for a while when she invited him out for dinner - but she'd changed her blonde hair to brown and he didn't recognise her, much to her horror.

Speaking on the 'Hollywood Pipeline Podcast', she said: ''The last time I changed my hair, I hadn't seen my father for a while. I invited him out for dinner.

''He walks in the restaurant, takes a look at me and smiles like, 'Ohhhh' then walks on by. He was flirting with me!

''That's kinda f**ked up he didn't even know I was his daughter.''

Courtney - who split from her husband, 58-year-old Doug Hutchison, in 2016 - admitted she is ''not in communication'' with her dad and thinks he's still ''angry'' at her for marrying the 'Green Mile' actor when she was just 16, as well as blaming her for the breakdown of his own marriage.

She added: ''We're not in communication right now, he basically told me to f**k off, he's so angry at me for a lot of things, but for going off and marrying a man, he feels he has been replaced, and then his marriage fell apart from my mom, I think he blames me for that.

''He threw away all my childhood memories, he took them to the dump. I'm like, 'Dad, I'll still hang with you' and he goes, 'Go f**k yourself'.''

And the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star is also estranged from a number of her other family members, which she partly blames on her dad.

Asked if her relatives are approached by the media every time she does something that attracts headlines, she said: ''''I don't really talk to most of my family and a lot of it is because of that. None of them thought I was going to be famous or this would happen but it had a ripple effect through my entire family. I'm not talking to my cousins, I'm not talking to anybody...

''I think it has to do with the issue with my dad, I think he's making everybody think I'm the witch or something.

''It's sad, you want all the love you can get.

''I DMd my cousin the other day and said, 'Hey, I see you're watching my stories, why don't you hit me up, I love you, you're my little cousin' and... nothing. I know it's the drama between me and my dad, but OK, fine, go and have a good life, keep watching me.''