Courtney Stodden is going sober as a birthday present to herself.

The 25-year-old television personality has decided to stop drinking alcohol, after recently revealing she's been having it for nine years.

Speaking in a lengthy video posted to Instagram, she said: ''The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day. I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge we'd drink quite a bit. I'm going through a transformation, I hit my mid 20s, and the other day I got really sick from drinking three martinis. Something hit me ... Maybe I need to look at this situation with alcohol. It's a scary thing to cut it out. Alcohol destroys families, it destroys relationships, it destroys important relationship and that leads to more self destruction. I'm really looking forward to this journey, it's gonna be difficult ... I'm looking forward to having a clear mind in my mid-20's and I know I'm not perfect, everybody knows my crazy antics ... but this is gonna a really healthy change, and I'm going to try to find happiness in sobriety.''

Back in 2016, Courtney tragically suffered a miscarriage and at the time she admitted she is ''numbing'' her ''loneliness'' with alcohol.

Posting a picture of a glass of champagne on Twitter at the time, Courtney wrote: ''Numbing myself of the deep loneliness I feel.''