Courtney Stodden still loves Doug Hutchison ''so much''.

The 24-year-old reality star filed for divorce in March 2018 - 14 months after splitting from the 58-year-old actor - but she's still ''regularly in touch'' with the 'Green Mile' star and thinks he'll always be a part of her.

Courtney - who was just 16 when she wed Doug - said: ''I know that I love him so much, and I think he's also ingrained in me because I was 16. He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He's in my identity.

''If he wasn't the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong.''

And while Courtney is now in a relationship with Chris Sheng, 39, she admitted she is still unsure whether she is ''meant to be'' with Doug and she regularly fights with her partner over her estranged husband.

She said: ''I jumped from Doug to him... We fight over Doug.

''Poor Chris. He thought he was going to get in a relationship with this hot young celebrity who's all sexual and fun.

''He gets in there and I don't have sex, I'm a mess, and I'm crazy.''

The blonde beauty is no longer in touch with her dad and she admitted one of the reasons why she is attracted to older men is her need for a ''father figure''.

She told Buzzfeed: ''I think [my dad] wants me to be a totally different person. I had a really bad night one night, it got really dark because I deal with depression, and it got really bad and I was frantically texting him. He didn't write me back. But other guys do, right? Other daddies do.

''I felt like I needed a father figure in my life. It stems a lot from that relationship. It's obvious, though. You can google me and figure it out.''

But Courtney is determined now not to live her life seeking approval from men.

She said: ''I'm so ready to not live for men anymore. That's primarily what's held me captive, is finding that approval from my father and men.

''Now that I'm an adult, I realise I'm not just a body. I'm a human being. I'm a good woman...I'm trying to turn a new leaf. I'm coming to the surface. Me. No one else.''