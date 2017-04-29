Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison are ''still on really good terms'' following their split.

The 22-year-old model and the character actor called time on their romance after almost six years of marriage earlier this year but the blonde bombshell has admitted, although she's happy to be living the solo life, she is desperate to keep an amiable relationship with her ex-beau.

Speaking to Us Magazine, she said: ''A split is really hard. Doug and I are on really good terms but it's just hard, you know, because we're trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don't want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way.''

Despite their decision to call it quits, the pair - who got married when Courtney was 16 years old - still speak to each other ''every day'' because of their businesses.

She explained: ''I want us to remain in each other's lives as friends and business partners and I just don't want to lose him altogether. We're talking a lot about business throughout the day. It's sensitive to talk about our own issues right now, so I think we're kind of just talking mostly about business and then when we do talk about what we're going through, it's just really hard on us.''

Although she's clearly ''sad'' about their split, Courtney appeared to be in good spirits on Friday (28.04.17) when her friends threw her a ''divorce party'' at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She said: ''My friends are the ones who put [the party] together for me. It's titled a 'Divorce Party,' but personally I've been going through a lot ... I've changed into a completely different person, I need that time now, more than ever, to find myself.''

This isn't the first time Courtney and Doug, 50, have ended their relationship as they previously separated in 2013 so the reality star could ''sow her wild oats'', but the 'Asphalt' singer later admitted their time apart just made her see what an ''incredible man'' the actor is.

She said at the time: ''He still remained there for me and he still was a really amazing friend to me. So, after I did my thing, got it out of my system, I just saw what an incredible man he was.''