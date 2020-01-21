Courtney Stodden is ''officially divorced'' from Doug Hutchison.

The 25-year-old media personality married Doug in 2011 when she was just 16, and after filing for divorce from the 59-year-old actor in March 2018 - 14 months after they split - the pair have now had their divorce finalised in court.

Courtney announced the news on Twitter on Monday (20.01.20), with a tweet which read: ''Im officially divorced today (sic)'', followed by a butterfly emoji.

The blonde beauty also shared the same message on Instagram alongside a picture of herself.

Although the pair have reached a divorce settlement, TMZ has reported it will take almost two months for the judge in their case to sign off on the documents, meaning they won't be officially single until March.

TMZ also reports that Doug has been given custody of the former couple's Italian Greyhound named Dourtney, whilst Courtney is keeping all of their furniture and appliances.

Doug is also said to be keeping ownership of a 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and will hold on to his retirement money.

The former couple are believed to be splitting up their bank accounts by branch, which will see Courtney keep the Wells Fargo accounts, and Doug maintain the Chase accounts.

Courtney will pay off three of their credit card debts whilst Doug will foot the other one, and the pair will split their life insurance policy in half.

Meanwhile, Courtney admitted last year that she still loves the 'Green Mile' star ''so much'', and said they were still ''regularly in touch''.

She confessed: ''I know that I love him so much, and I think he's also ingrained in me because I was 16. He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He's in my identity.

''If he wasn't the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong.''