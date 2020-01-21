Courtney Stodden attempted suicide ''about a year ago.''

The 25-year-old media personality has revealed she tried to take her own life to escape the ''pain and grief'' she was going through at the time - less than 12 months after she and her husband Doug Hutchinson decided to get divorced.

Speaking in a video shared by RadioOnline, Courtney said: ''It's no secret that I struggle with depression... I attempted to commit suicide about a year ago.

''It was just a point where I didn't see a way out of all of the pain and grief and craziness and insanity of my life...

''Things happen behind closed doors. I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option.

''By the grace of God, it didn't work. I still can't believe that I did that. I've lost a lot and I've gained a lot. I've been hospitalised for multiple panic attacks. Life is worth living. No matter what. No matter what other people have done to you.''

Courtney married Doug in 2011 when she was just 16, and after filing for divorce from the 59-year-old actor in March 2018 - 14 months after they split - their marriage was legally dissolved in court on Monday (20.01.20.)

The blonde bombshell announced the news on Twitter with a tweet which read: ''Im officially divorced today (sic)'', followed by a butterfly emoji.

Doug was reportedly given custody of the former couple's Italian Greyhound named Dourtney, whilst Courtney will be keeping their furniture and appliances.

The 'Green Mile' star will maintain ownership of a 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and will hold on to his retirement money.

But the former couple have agreed to split up their bank accounts by branch, whilst Courtney will pay off three of their credit card debts and Doug will foot the other.

The pair split in 2017 shortly after Courtney suffered a miscarriage.