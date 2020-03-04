Courtney Stodden felt ''taken advantage of'' by Doug Hutchinson.

The 25-year-old model is planning to pen an explosive tell-all book about getting married to the 'Green Mile' actor, 59, when she was just 16 years old and their tumultuous relationship right through to their split now that they're officially divorced.

Taking to her Instagram account, Courtney wrote alongside a photograph of her and Doug: ''It's March 3rd, 2020 - today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It's an emotional day for me. God only knows how he's feeling, but I can tell you that it's for the better.

''I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter.

''I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment -- it became a lonely and dark place.

Stay tuned for my book.

''And to Doug... I'll always love you; yet I'll always be angry. You've left me -- a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don't ever do this to another minor again. It's not right... even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I. (sic)''

Her accusations come less than two months after she revealed she tried to commit suicide last year - less than 12 months after she and Doug decided to get divorced.

She said at the time: ''It's no secret that I struggle with depression... I attempted to commit suicide about a year ago.

''It was just a point where I didn't see a way out of all of the pain and grief and craziness and insanity of my life...

''Things happen behind closed doors. I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option.

''By the grace of God, it didn't work. I still can't believe that I did that. I've lost a lot and I've gained a lot. I've been hospitalised for multiple panic attacks. Life is worth living. No matter what. No matter what other people have done to you.''

The couple split in 2017 shortly after Courtney suffered a miscarriage.