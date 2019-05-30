Courtney Love has teased there has been ''talk'' of a Hole reunion.

The 54-year-old grunge rocker - who was married to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with whom she had 26-year-old daughter Frances Bean Cobain - has revealed she and her bandmates have discussed getting back together and admitted it's only recently that she has realised there is ''nothing wrong'' with ''honouring your past''.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she admitted: ''We are definitely talking about it. There's nothing wrong with honouring your past; ''I've just kind of discovered that.

''If you don't, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.''

The 'Celebrity Skin' hitmakers classic line-up - comprised of Courtney, Patty Schemel, Eric Erlandson and Melissa Auf Der Maur - haven't performed a major show together since 1998.

Although they hosted a mini reunion at an after-party for the documentary 'Schemel' in 2012, which saw the four-piece play 'Miss World' and 'Over the Edge'.

And it's not just the frontwoman who is keen for a reunion, as bassist Melissa expressed her desire to get the band back together earlier this year, as she would love to have a ''piece of their glory back''.

She said: ''We're older, we're mellow.

''I feel this would be the moment to do it. We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial, which by the way I am quite happy about, to be honest.

''Now it's been exactly 20 years since I've left the band, and I want a piece of our glory back.

''Hole was a very good band, and I want to let everybody know it's important that women in rock music also get remembered, even if they were in the shadow of their husband.''

Hole released three albums between 1991 and 1998, before going their separate ways in 2002.

Courtney released the record 'Nobody's Daughter' under the band's name in 2010, which was originally a solo album titled 'How Dirty Girls Get Clean', and was worked on in 2006, after she faced a multitude of legal issues and spent time in rehab for drug addiction.