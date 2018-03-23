Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley feature in Marilyn Manson's explicit music video for 'Tattooed In Reverse'.

The Hole singer portrays a freaky nurse in the gory video set in a mental hospital and pushes the 'Tainted Love' singer in a wheel chair, whilst the 50-year-old singer - who is the daughter of the late musical icon Elvis Presley and business magnate Priscilla Presley - also makes a cameo.

Courtney - who was married to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with whom she has 25-year-old daughter Frances Bean - had already been teased to be making an appearance in the promo for the track from Manson's latest LP 'Heaven Upside Down'.

The 49-year-old musician tweeted: ''Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh sh*t...I did.''

And he also shared two photos with her, writing: ''Reunited and it feels so wrong. That's why we F**k S**t up (sic)''

The pair, who both appeared separately in the final season of popular show 'Sons Of Anarchy', haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years.

The 'Personal Jesus' singer - who will perform at Download Festival on June 9 - once claimed that Courtney was annoyed when he refused to sleep with her.

Manson said of their ''weird'' relationship'' previously: ''We never really had a falling out. We've always been weird with each other, because she's slept with pretty much every one of my friends, supposedly.

''Not me, though. She, one time, told me she was mad at me because I didn't want to f**k her and I was smarter than her.

''I said, 'Well, you kind of proved your own point right there on that one.'''

Courtney and Lisa join Hollywood legend Johnny Depp in starring in one of Manson's videos after he made cameos in two of his pal's music videos for 'KILL4ME' and 'Say10'.

The 54-year-old actor also frequently joins the 'Tainted Love' singer - who is godfather to Depp's 18-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp - on stage to play the stringed instrument and Manson recently hinted he may join his band full-time.

Manson tweeted: ''Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? (sic)''

The 'Lone Ranger' star has all the qualifications to make being a musician his main occupation as since 2015, he's been rhythm and lead guitar, backing vocals, slide guitar and keyboard player in the Hollywood Vampires - alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry.