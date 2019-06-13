Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain's ghost once spoke to her while sitting in a chair.

The 54-year-old singer was married to the late Nirvana frontman from 1992 until he killed himself in April 1994 aged 27, and the Hole singer has claimed she saw him again from beyond the grave, and he said ''hi'' to her before departing.

When asked by Joshua Boone if she has ever seen a ghost, Courtney said: ''When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, her ex-boyfriend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said 'hi' to me and then he left.''

Courtney - who has daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 26 - admits she will ''probably never'' get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking ''a couple of times'' she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return ''a few years later''.

Asked by Gwyneth Paltrow how grief has shaped her life, she said: ''There are these stages in Buddhism: hell, hunger, animality, anger. All anyone wants is a proper service, proper burial, all that stuff.

''But it's really hard to deal with emotionally. With [Kurt's] estate, you have to be ruthless. I have a kid. There are still, like, 12 lawyers in Washington, 12 lawyers in California, and, like, six lawyers in New York. It's insane.

''History is set of facts that gets incredibly distorted, and the right side of history needs proper stewardship. It's really hard to do that. There's shock. There's turmoil. There's lament. There's relinquishing. There's remembrance. There are huge swings of emotion. There's fake smiling. There's ugly crying. I really felt like there were a couple of times where I'd get over it, and then it would come back a few years later.

''Carrie Fisher used to say of Frances [Bean Cobain, Courtney and Kurt's daughter], 'Well, we know she's gonna come looking for the big hug.'

''I don't quite know what that means, but it's one of those great Carrie things. The game's not over yet, but one really pertinent thing about grief is to not let anyone tell you that it should be over, 'It's been 15 years, it should be over now.' 'It's been 25 years, you should be over it by now.'

''You get over it when you get over it, which is probably never.''

Courtney admits the best gig she ever went to was at California's Whiskey a Go Go nightspot in 1991 when she was on stage with Hole, and her ''creamy-blue-eyed boy'' Kurt walked in.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, in which she was asked 20 questions by an array of stars including Marilyn Manson, Kate Moss, and Tom Ford, she added: ''My future husband Kurt [Cobain] came in. He was wearing this beautiful cowboy leather coat, and he just parted the crowd like Moses.

''I was onstage, with the original old-school Hole. We were messy, but when we went into the Velvet Underground's 'Pale Blue Eyes' - I think we practiced it once or twice - we did it flawlessly. It was amazing.

''We were this perfect band for about four minutes, and that's it. That's the gig: 1991 in Hollywood with my beautiful, creamy-blue-eyed boy Kurt. We rocked that w***ehouse sky-high.''