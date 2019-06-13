Courtney Love says she once met her late husband Kurt Cobain's ghost, and the spirit spoke to her while sitting in a chair before departing.
Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain's ghost once spoke to her while sitting in a chair.
The 54-year-old singer was married to the late Nirvana frontman from 1992 until he killed himself in April 1994 aged 27, and the Hole singer has claimed she saw him again from beyond the grave, and he said ''hi'' to her before departing.
When asked by Joshua Boone if she has ever seen a ghost, Courtney said: ''When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, her ex-boyfriend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said 'hi' to me and then he left.''
Courtney - who has daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 26 - admits she will ''probably never'' get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking ''a couple of times'' she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return ''a few years later''.
Asked by Gwyneth Paltrow how grief has shaped her life, she said: ''There are these stages in Buddhism: hell, hunger, animality, anger. All anyone wants is a proper service, proper burial, all that stuff.
''But it's really hard to deal with emotionally. With [Kurt's] estate, you have to be ruthless. I have a kid. There are still, like, 12 lawyers in Washington, 12 lawyers in California, and, like, six lawyers in New York. It's insane.
''History is set of facts that gets incredibly distorted, and the right side of history needs proper stewardship. It's really hard to do that. There's shock. There's turmoil. There's lament. There's relinquishing. There's remembrance. There are huge swings of emotion. There's fake smiling. There's ugly crying. I really felt like there were a couple of times where I'd get over it, and then it would come back a few years later.
''Carrie Fisher used to say of Frances [Bean Cobain, Courtney and Kurt's daughter], 'Well, we know she's gonna come looking for the big hug.'
''I don't quite know what that means, but it's one of those great Carrie things. The game's not over yet, but one really pertinent thing about grief is to not let anyone tell you that it should be over, 'It's been 15 years, it should be over now.' 'It's been 25 years, you should be over it by now.'
''You get over it when you get over it, which is probably never.''
Courtney admits the best gig she ever went to was at California's Whiskey a Go Go nightspot in 1991 when she was on stage with Hole, and her ''creamy-blue-eyed boy'' Kurt walked in.
Speaking to Interview Magazine, in which she was asked 20 questions by an array of stars including Marilyn Manson, Kate Moss, and Tom Ford, she added: ''My future husband Kurt [Cobain] came in. He was wearing this beautiful cowboy leather coat, and he just parted the crowd like Moses.
''I was onstage, with the original old-school Hole. We were messy, but when we went into the Velvet Underground's 'Pale Blue Eyes' - I think we practiced it once or twice - we did it flawlessly. It was amazing.
''We were this perfect band for about four minutes, and that's it. That's the gig: 1991 in Hollywood with my beautiful, creamy-blue-eyed boy Kurt. We rocked that w***ehouse sky-high.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
Bob Forrest was at the height of the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll era...
Hole drummer Patty Schemel's feisty personality infuses this fast-paced film, which not only documents her...
In case you've been wondering, Feeling Minnesota is a film "inspired by a line in...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
When a screenwriter decides to write another, predictable ransom thriller, why is it always the...
Basquiat -- or "Sasquiatch," as I am becoming increasingly fond of calling this film --...
How do you make a Serious Movie about someone who never took anything seriously at...