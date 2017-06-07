Courtney Love thinks her daughter shares Kurt Cobain's ''sick'' sense of humour.

The Hole frontwoman admits she sees a lot of her late husband - who took his own life in 1994 - in 24-year-old Frances Bean and is ''so proud'' of her offspring.

She said: ''Well she looks a lot like him so there's always that. She's enigmatic like he was and she's got a very dry, kind of sick sense of humour that he had. I mean, he had a really sick sense of humour but dry and she's able to cut people down with one line like he was able to do. He was really good at that.

''I'm so proud of her. She won't do anything until she does it on her own. She's very stubborn that way.''

While the 52-year-old rocker used to have a fractured relationship with Frances, these days they love to hang out together and share a lot of interests.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: ''We like to do art together. We like to play guitar together. We hang out a lot. We live about two minutes away from each other, so I see her quite often. She's a great kid.''

Meanwhile, the 'Malibu' singer has been working on her autobiography but she fired her ghost-writer for wanting her to divulge too many ''sleazy'' stories.

She admitted to 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers: ''I'm on my second ghostwriter. The first one was too tell-all.''

Instead, Courtney wants her autobiography to be a ''tasteful'' memoir that keeps readers entertained.

She said: ''I want a co-writer. I don't want to write it myself, and I want somebody to make it funny and true.''

Courtney has a ''lot of secrets'' that won't make her book, but she's happy for tales that have leaked online to be shared.

She said: ''It is fun because my Wikipedia, a lot of things leaked. If it's on my Wikipedia, it's fair game.''