Courtney Love doubts she could launch a successful music career in the 21st century.
The 54-year-old singer - who was married to Kurt Cobain, who was the frontman of Nirvana before his death in 1994 - has admitted she'd struggle to establish herself in the current music landscape.
She confessed: ''I don't know that I could do it now. I don't feel like the reward for being in a rock band is quite enough.''
Courtney said that without doing the ''Ariana Grande thing'', she would find it tough to prosper in the modern-day music business.
Speaking to Interview Magazine, she recalled: ''I remember once I was in the car with Kurt and I was like, 'If it was 1968, what would you do for a living?' He was like, 'I'd be in a Sonics-like punk band' - which made sense. I think I'd have opened a bar because I don't think, in 1968, it would have made sense for a woman to be in a Sonics-like punk band.
''Women did not play guitar or really sing that kind of music back then, like trying to ape The Rolling Stones or the Beatles. I feel like it would be really, really hard to do.
''And right now, unless you're gonna do the Ariana Grande thing, it would be really hard to do. Not that being in a rock band is ever easy, but right now, there just doesn't seem to be a lot of upside to it.''
