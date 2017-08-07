Courtney Love has reportedly avoided deciding who is the rightful owner of her late husband Kurt Cobain's $1 million guitar.

Last July, the Hole singer's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 24, accused her estranged husband Isaiah Silva, whom she married in 2014, of stealing the Nirvana frontman's instrument following their split in March 2016.

And now, according to documents obtained by TMZ, Isaiah - who is still going through a divorce with Frances - has claimed Courtney, 53, failed to respond to the investigators he hired to hand her the necessary deposition papers on two occasions.

The gossip website also reports that the legal documents state that 'Celebrity Skin' hitmaker has done the same in regards to the Los Angeles Sheriff Department's efforts to contact her to get her version of events on record.

Isaiah is hoping Courtney will speak out about the sought after acoustic guitar, which the 'Come as You Are' rocker used during the band's iconic MTV Unplugged gig in 1993, as he says she has ''personal knowledge of many of the facts'' about the stringed instrument.

A representative for the 'Malibu' singer has insisted the blonde beauty feels the guitar should be kept within the family.

Isaiah previously claimed in legal documents that Frances gifted him the guitar as a wedding present but she denied this allegation.

The pair haven't just been rowing over the guitar as they're also squabbling over the money they think they're entitled to following the demise of their 21-month marriage.

Frances gained access to a trust fund in August 2010 when she turned 18, which is said to have included 37 per cent of her late father's estate, following his suicide in 1994 aged 27, and she's adamant the musician won't get his hands on any of the cash, although she will pay spousal support.

Frances married the Eeries rocker in a secret ceremony in June 2014 but things came crashing down shortly afterwards and the raven-haired beauty filed for divorce four months ago.