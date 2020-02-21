Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain have paid tribute to Kurt Cobain on what would've been his 53rd birthday.

The late Nirvana frontman's widow Courtney and the pair's daughter Frances both took to Instagram on Thursday (20.02.20) to reference Kurt, who took his own life in April 1994 aged 27.

Courtney - who was married to the star from 1992 until he passed away - posted a black and white picture of Kurt, and didn't provide a caption, preferring to let the image do the talking.

Frances, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her father carrying her when she was a baby.

The artist also added a green heart to the image and a dove emoji.

Last year, Courtney said Kurt's ghost once spoke to her while sitting in a chair.

When asked if she has ever seen a ghost, she said: ''When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, her ex-boyfriend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said 'hi' to me and then he left.''

The star admitted she will ''probably never'' get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking ''a couple of times'' she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return ''a few years later''.

Asked how grief has shaped her life, she said: ''There are these stages in Buddhism: hell, hunger, animality, anger. All anyone wants is a proper service, proper burial, all that stuff.

''But it's really hard to deal with emotionally. With [Kurt's] estate, you have to be ruthless. I have a kid. There are still, like, 12 lawyers in Washington, 12 lawyers in California, and, like, six lawyers in New York. It's insane.

''History is set of facts that gets incredibly distorted, and the right side of history needs proper stewardship. It's really hard to do that. There's shock. There's turmoil. There's lament. There's relinquishing. There's remembrance. There are huge swings of emotion. There's fake smiling. There's ugly crying. I really felt like there were a couple of times where I'd get over it, and then it would come back a few years later.

''Carrie Fisher used to say of Frances [Bean Cobain, Courtney and Kurt's daughter], 'Well, we know she's gonna come looking for the big hug.'

''I don't quite know what that means, but it's one of those great Carrie things. The game's not over yet, but one really pertinent thing about grief is to not let anyone tell you that it should be over, 'It's been 15 years, it should be over now.' 'It's been 25 years, you should be over it by now.'

''You get over it when you get over it, which is probably never.''