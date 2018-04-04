Courtney Barnett only wants to make an ''interesting album'' for herself.

The Australian singer songwriter is set to release her new album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' in May and although many of the songs deal with soul-searching, Courtney admitted she ''didn't have a clear direction''.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I didn't have a clear direction. I just tried to figure some things out and it kind of turned into something bigger.''

Courtney was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, a Brit Award and a couple of ARIAs - the Australian equivalent to the Grammy - for her debut 2015 album 'Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit' but admitted there was some pressure from the nominations.

She said: ''There was some pressure from that stuff, but I think a lot of my motivation was just my own pressure from myself. I just tried to ignore the other aspects. I just wanted to make an interesting album for myself.

''It's kind of an interesting way to sit face-to-face with yourself every day and try to sort out what's going on with yourself. It's interesting to me that something so aimless in a way turned into something quite obvious. The themes were very constant. When I took a step back and tried to see whether I had enough to call an album, it just made sense.''

Since releasing her debut album, Courtney has collaborated with Kurt Vile and they released an album together last year called 'Lotta Sea Lice'.

And this year, the singer has dropped two new singles 'Nameless, Faceless' back in February and 'Need a Little Time' last month.