Courtney Act hopes 'Eurovision - Australia Decides' will help launch her pop career.

The 36-year-old drag star will give a live performance of her brand new single 'Fight For Love' on the SBS reality contest in a bid to become Australia's entry at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' this year.

Although she may not be after a ''traditional straight pop career'', Courtney hopes winning a place on the show will give her another chance to prove herself in music, after she first came to prominence, as Courtney, competing on the first season of 'Australian Idol' in 2003.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: ''It's not my first attempt [at a pop career], eventually you're bound to get lucky if you keep trying hard enough.

''I think 'Eurovision' is such a fun playground and I just hope that my song and my performance are good enough on the night to get me selected.

''I would certainly love it to launch, maybe not your traditional straight pop career, but singing and performance is definitely a big part of what I do.''

The 'Bi-Life' host went on to explain that despite already performing covers of songs during her drag act, she wants to add some ''original content'' to her shows.

The television personality said: ''So, it's gonna be cool to have a few songs, an album of music that people can come and see me perform at my live shows.

''Because I do some of my own stuff but mainly only covers, so it would be cool to add some original content to my own shows.''

Courtney's new single 'Fight For Love' is available to purchase now on iTunes and stream on Spotify, and the accompanying music video is live here: Youtu.be/ay47x3EaoWA

Courtney will compete with 'Fight For Love' on SBS' 'Eurovision - Australia Decides' on Saturday, February 9, 2019.