Courtney Act had sex with a man before he even realised he was pansexual.

The 36-year-old drag queen moved to Sydney when he was 18 years of age, and on his first night in the city, the Australian star realised he was attracted to both genders.

He explained to the new issue of QX magazine: ''I hadn't acknowledged that I was attracted to boys. I remember masturbating over gay porn, but I never realised that that meant I liked boys.

''Then I went to Sydney - my first night, with my friend Stephanie, she was like, 'Let's go to stonewall tonight' and I was like, 'It's not one of those gay bars, is it?' She was like, 'Yeah, but you'll love it.'

''And then I kissed my first boy, had sex with my first boy - who wasn't the boy that I kissed, mind you - all in the first night. Let's hit the ground running! I discovered the gay scene of Sydney. And then I discovered drag queens.''

Courtney - whose real name is Shane Jenek - previously revealed why he chooses to identify as pansexual and gender fluid.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star shared: ''The reason I identify as pansexual is not because I wander around the street looking at women thinking I wanna bang 'em, it's because I've had sexual and emotional experiences with women, and I don't count that out as being a possibility.''

Despite this, Courtney acknowledges that some people have more traditional, rigidly defined ideas of attraction.

And, as a drag queen, Courtney explained that this can create major problems for him.

He said: ''I've had relationships - both sexual and emotional - with straight-identifying men.

''There's something problematic with this idea that straight men can be 'turned', and the binary of gay and straight and the lack of knowledge of the Kinsey scale. There is a boy I dated for six months who'd never been with boys, had only been with girls.

''We met, I was in drag, we had a sexual encounter. I got out of drag, we continued the sexual encounter and we ended up dating. He was from Dayton, Ohio, and an Abercrombie & Fitch catalogue model and then when we broke up he went back to dating girls. He said, 'I was just attracted to you, I'm not attracted to other men.'''