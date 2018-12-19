Courtney Act is eyeing Eurovision glory with her new single 'Fight For Love'.
Courtney Act is seeking to become Australia's entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest with her new single 'Fight For Love'.
The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' finalist and 2018 'Celebrity Big Brother' champion hopes the dance-pop track will see her triumph during the national selection TV show 'Eurovision - Australia Decides' on February 9, which will determine whether she represents her country at the annual event in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May.
Looking forward to the challenge, Courtney - who competed in the first season of 'Australian Idol' in 2003 - explained: ''A sweet 16 years after 'Australian Idol', I have the chance to show Australia how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited!
''To compete to represent Oz in Eurovision is second only to being on that stage in Tel Aviv and singing my lungs out for my country.''
Courtney also explained the meaningful message behind her new track.
She said: '''Fight For Love' is a dance-floor banger all about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in.
''I think it's so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.''
Courtney's new single 'Fight For Love' is available to purchase now on iTunes and stream on Spotify.
