Courtney Act bought Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black a Dr. Seuss book as a baby shower gift.

The 36-year-old drag artist - whose real name is Shane Jenek - is good friends with the couple and was invited to attend the party to celebrate the imminent arrival of their first child, a baby boy being who is being carried by a surrogate mother, which they held last Saturday (21.04.18).

And Courtney didn't come empty-handed and presented Tom and Dustin with a copy of Dr. Seuss' final children's tome 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' - an open-ended tale of which deals with the journey of life and its challenges - to read to their son when he is born.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Coyrtney revealed: ''I was at the baby shower. They had a very lovely cake, lots of vegan snacks and nibbles, lots of fun toys and cute baby shower things.

''I got them a copy of 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' by Dr. Seuss. It's a very good book, and it's for kids and adults too.''

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner has a lot to thank Tom and and Dustin for because he met his current boyfriend at the couple's New Year's Eve party.

And Courtney - who identifies as pansexual - couldn't be happier in the relationship at the moment.

The singer said: ''The boy that I'm dating - which is how I describe him - I met him through Tom and Lance. The New Year's Eve party was fun.

''We were both at Tom and Lance's baby shower last Saturday. It was a full circle moment from us meeting at their house on New Year's Eve and then being back at their house for their baby shower.''

The larger-than-life star is currently preparing for to go tour with a new show for the 'Under the Covers Tour' which will take place across the UK this May and June, and the promise is that it will be packed with fun and frivolity and some ''deep and meaningful moments'' about life as both Courtney and Shane.

Courtney said: ''It is a cabaret show and they'll be me and a piano player and there's going to be outrageous costumes, comedy, singing and a really brilliant set. There's lots of fun and frivolous stuff and there are also a few deep and meaningful moments. I talk about the dichotomy of being Shane and Courtney and how that has impacted my love life over the years.''