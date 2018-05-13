According to Courtney Act, Conchita Wurst's HIV diagnosis is a ''non-issue''.
The 36-year-old drag queen is a long-time friend of the Austrian singer, who recently revealed she's HIV-positive, but Courtney has insisted her pal has come to terms with her situation.
Courtney told BANG Showbiz: ''It's something that's she's been living with for years, and has been a non-issue for Conchita.
''Now she's put a public face on such a private issue and it's really important for a lot of people out there who are either living with HIV and suffering from the stigma surrounding it. And the rest of the population may not have a real understanding of what living with HIV is, it's 2018 and I know because I live inside a community that is educated about it and I educate myself about it.
''However, I think the wider community may not know that HIV-positive people are living full and healthy lives because of the wonders of modern science.''
Courtney said that Conchita's decision to go public with her diagnosis is a ''great thing''.
Courtney explained: ''I'm sure there are plenty of people in Conchita's audience who are gay men in the gay scene who are more savvy about HIV than the wider population.
''But are a lot of Conchita's audience is the wider population and Conchita's giving them the facts about living with HIV and it's a great thing that she's done.''
Meanwhile, Courtney has also revealed how she became friends with Conchita in the first instance.
She recalled: ''We met a festival in Vienna about three or four years ago and we just sort of clicked and we've worked together a few times.
''I sang with Conchita when she did a show with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Opera House, and we performed at Mardi Gras together in Sydney. She's very talented and great fun.''
