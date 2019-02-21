Courteney Cox ''didn't know'' celebrities were ''supposed to be private'' and hopes speaking about her own fertility struggles can offer ''hope'' to other women.
Courteney Cox ''didn't know'' celebrities were ''supposed to be private''.
The former 'Friends' star - who has 14-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette - has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments and admitted she never considered keeping the subject hidden and only hopes she can offer ''wisdom or hope'' to other women.
She said: ''No one ever taught me that lesson. I didn't know you were supposed to be private. I just don't think like that.
''If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody or hope, I would share anything I can. In the end, I think that's important.''
Courtney has been working on a new Facebook Watch docuseries, '9 Months with Courteney Cox' - and admitted she found the ''intimate'' 20-episode programme very emotional because it is so ''raw and real''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There is not an episode that I don't cry. It's a story about 10 different couples that are taking us through the journey of their pregnancy and you deal with everything from cancer to alcoholism, I mean you name it.
''Whether you can keep the baby, whether you should keep the baby, whether you wanted to get pregnant... you [get] this intimate look that's not sensationalised.''
The 54-year-old star - who is executive producer as well as narrator and host of the show - is fascinated by ''human stories'' and thinks the programme has something important to say.
She said: ''The story of life before birth is so interesting, and I love human stories. I just love things that are real and I think, with this particular show, people can relate to every part of it or any part of it.
''I think the stories are important to tell just because you wanna know that you're not alone and it gives people hope. So it kind of brings people together.''
