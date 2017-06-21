Courteney Cox has revealed she ''would love'' to have a baby with Johnny McDaid and would explore all possibilities to make it happen.
The former 'Friends' actress has 13-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette but she admits she would love to have a child with the Snow Patrol musician, even if that meant her carrying another woman's egg to conceive.
In an interview with the new issue of NewBeauty magazine, Courteney, 53, said: ''I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it's crazy, but I would.''
Courteney also revealed she has suffered miscarriages in the past which she has now learned were caused by a MTHFR gene mutation.
She explained: ''About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn't methylate the way it's supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted.''
The brunette beauty is 13 years older than 40-year-old Johnny and she admits she used to worry that the age difference would be a problem, but she's adamant that it's never been an issue for the guitarist.
She said: ''External beauty isn't even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.''
Courteney and Johnny called off their engagement in December 2015 before rekindling their romance in 2016.
