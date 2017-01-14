Courteney Cox has agreed to spend half her time in London to make her relationship work.

The 52-year-old actress is usually based in Los Angeles with 12-year-old daughter Coco - who she has with ex-husband David Arquette - but will now spend at last two weeks a month in the UK in order to be closer to Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid, who has a recording studio in the capital.

A source said: ''Courteney says she can't stand being apart from Johnny so much and the long distance has been causing some tense rows.

''While she can't move to the UK permanently because of Coco, she's vowed to compromise and spend much more time here. She's currently taking a work break and he's so busy with the studio, which makes it almost impossible for him to leave.''

It was Courteney's friend Jennifer Aniston who advised her pal - who got engaged to Johnny in 2014 but split briefly from him in 2015 - to make the move after experiencing herself the difficulties of a long-distance relationship with her own husband, actor Justin Theroux.

The source explained to Closer magazine: ''Courteney's friend Jennifer was the one who persuaded her to make more of an effort to be in the UK as she knows first-hand how hard it is, given her husband spends so much time away from their LA home filming in New York.

''Jennifer urged Courteney to make more of an effort to save them from another split and she's realised it's time to show Johnny just how much she wants this to work.''