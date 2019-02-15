Courteney Cox stopped using face fillers almost two years ago, because she didn't ''look like herself'' and wants to ''embrace'' the ageing process naturally.
Courteney Cox stopped using face fillers because she didn't ''look like herself''.
The 54-year-old actress begun getting injectable fillers because she ''wasn't pleased with myself and the way I looked'', but has now admitted that she's been filler free for almost two years, as she was concerned her injections were getting out of hand.
She said: ''I would say it's a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood. You have to accept getting older, and that's something that I had a hard time doing.
''[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn't realise it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, 'Oh s**t. I don't look like myself.'''
Now, the 'Friends' star insists she's learned how to ''embrace'' the way she looks without altering her appearance.
She added: ''So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change.''
And despite no longer having fillers, Courteney says she's now the most confident she's ever been.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they're things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I am think I am at a stage of my life where it's very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I've become and who I strive to be.''
The 'Cougar Town' actress is in a good place right now, as she recently admitted her relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid is ''better'' now that they've decided not to get married.
She said: ''Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better.
''Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
After dozens of movies, Adam Sandler remains hard to figure out. Most of Sandler's films...
Watch the trailer for Bedtime Stories. Disneyâs new film stars Adam Sandler who plays Skeeter...
Upon its release, Zoom was instantly reviled not only as one of the worst movies...
The animals populating Steve Oedekerk's Barnyard: The Original Party Animals remind me of the plastic...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Those of you hoping to hear about a clever casino heist picture in the style...