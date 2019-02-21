Courteney Cox was ''really scared'' when the private plane she and Jennifer Aniston were travelling on had to make an emergency landing.

The 54-year-old actress and a group of friends were flying to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate the 'Cake' star's 50th birthday last month but they had to turn back and land in Ontario, California, after losing a wheel during take off.

While Courteney is usually a confident flyer, she was shocked by the incident - but also thankful they made such a ''smooth'' landing.

She said: ''I'm not afraid of flying at all, my dad was a pilot, but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang.

''I was like, 'Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire.'

''There was no tyre at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front.

''I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land. It was a really smooth landing.''

The 'Cougar Town' actress was so afraid, she texted her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and her 14-year-old daughter Coco - who she has with ex-husband David Arquette - to tell them she loved them while still in the air.

She told 'Extra': ''I sent a little text to Coco, 'I love you.' I didn't say why, and to Johnny. I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after.''

It was previously revealed by the FAA that the plane had made it all the way to Mexican airspace after departing Los Angeles International Airport but a decision was made to turn back amid fears that there could be problems during landing.

All of the women on board - including actress Amanda Anka and screenwriter Molly Kimmel - were stuck on the Gulfstream Aerospace IV plane for two hours after the emergency landing.

However, they later disembarked and made their way to a bigger plane, which eventually took off for Cabo.