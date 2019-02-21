Courteney Cox was ''really scared'' when the private plane she and Jennifer Aniston were travelling on had to make an emergency landing after losing a wheel during take off.
Courteney Cox was ''really scared'' when the private plane she and Jennifer Aniston were travelling on had to make an emergency landing.
The 54-year-old actress and a group of friends were flying to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate the 'Cake' star's 50th birthday last month but they had to turn back and land in Ontario, California, after losing a wheel during take off.
While Courteney is usually a confident flyer, she was shocked by the incident - but also thankful they made such a ''smooth'' landing.
She said: ''I'm not afraid of flying at all, my dad was a pilot, but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang.
''I was like, 'Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire.'
''There was no tyre at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front.
''I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land. It was a really smooth landing.''
The 'Cougar Town' actress was so afraid, she texted her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and her 14-year-old daughter Coco - who she has with ex-husband David Arquette - to tell them she loved them while still in the air.
She told 'Extra': ''I sent a little text to Coco, 'I love you.' I didn't say why, and to Johnny. I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after.''
It was previously revealed by the FAA that the plane had made it all the way to Mexican airspace after departing Los Angeles International Airport but a decision was made to turn back amid fears that there could be problems during landing.
All of the women on board - including actress Amanda Anka and screenwriter Molly Kimmel - were stuck on the Gulfstream Aerospace IV plane for two hours after the emergency landing.
However, they later disembarked and made their way to a bigger plane, which eventually took off for Cabo.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
After dozens of movies, Adam Sandler remains hard to figure out. Most of Sandler's films...
Watch the trailer for Bedtime Stories. Disneyâs new film stars Adam Sandler who plays Skeeter...
Upon its release, Zoom was instantly reviled not only as one of the worst movies...
The animals populating Steve Oedekerk's Barnyard: The Original Party Animals remind me of the plastic...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Those of you hoping to hear about a clever casino heist picture in the style...