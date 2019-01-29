Courteney Cox says her relationship with Johnny McDaid is ''better'' now that they're no longer engaged.

The 54-year-old actress broke off her engagement to the musician in 2015, and the pair spent months apart before rekindling their romance, with John now based in England and Courteney living in Los Angeles.

But the former 'Friends' star insists that despite their long distance relationship, things are much better between them than they've ever been before.

She said: ''Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better.

''Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better.''

Courteney is still enamoured with her ''incredible'' Snow Patrol musician partner - whom she first started dating in 2013 - although she admits the relationship can be ''expensive'' because they both have to travel so far to see one another.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Cougar Town' actress said: ''I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot. He's incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music.''

Meanwhile, Courteney - who has 14-year-old daughter Coco from her previous marriage to David Arquette - admitted earlier this month she isn't keen on calling Johnny her ''partner'', because it can sometimes cause confusion for other people.

She said: ''He's my guy, he's my one. He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'. I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex ... Saying partner is difficult for me!

''I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it.' Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak.''