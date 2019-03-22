Courteney Cox's boyfriend Johnny McDaid has written a ''beautiful'' love song about her.

The 54-year-old actress - who is dating Snow Patrol frontman - has spilled that her musician beau has written a ''sweet'' track about the 'Scream' star, which only she has heard, but Johnny's intention is that it will be recorded in the future.

Speaking on the 'Busy Tonight' show, she said: ''So he wrote one called, 'I Love The Way You Everything', it's sweet right! I don't think he feels that way anymore but it was nice, I'm sure it's now 'Hate Most Right Now', I'm kidding. But he did write this really beautiful song, and it's called that and it will probably be recorded at some point by somebody.''

The former 'Friends' actress also revealed in her interview with host Busy Philipps that she was left ''embarrassed'' when she starred in a Tampax commercial in 1985, and became the first person to say the word ''period'' on US television, which was subsequently aired during a major episode of 80s drama 'Dynasty'.

Opening up about the ad, she added: ''At the time, I was so broke, I lived in New York, I got my first national commercial, I was like, 'No one is going to see this but it's going to pay me!' I was going to live and I wasn't going to have to eat Snickers bars and pizza so I was so happy. But until it aired in 'Dynasty' when Alexis and Krystle were having their big fight and it's the biggest rated show in all time then all of a sudden [I hear] 'Once a month because of your period...' I was like, 'Oh no, oh no!' So embarrassed!''