Courteney Cox reportedly reunited with the 'Friends' cast on her birthday.

The brunette beauty turned 53 on Thursday (15.06.17) and it is believed she celebrated the special day with a ''private dinner party'' at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles accompanied by her beau Johnny McDaid, as well as best friend Jennifer Aniston, her husband Justin Theroux, Lisa Kudrow, her spouse Michael Stern, Jennifer Meyer and Jason Bateman.

Speaking about the star's bash to PEOPLE, a source said: ''Courteney had a private dinner party at the Chateau Marmont to celebrate her birthday.''

And it is believed the venue is the usual hang out for Courteney - who has 13-year-old daughter Coco with her previous partner David Arquette - and the 'Horrible Bosses' star, who have both previously held events at the hotspot.

The source added: ''She has had celebrations at the hotel in the past and so has Jennifer. It's a favourite for fun celebrations.''

The 40-year-old singer and Snow Patrol band member took to social media to send birthday wishes to his partner.

Alongside a sweet picture of the couple gazing into one another's eyes, which was posted on his Twitter account, he wrote: ''Happy birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox - what a beauty. Yes CC x (sic).''

To which Courteney replied to, thanking the dark-haired hunk for the kind message and for making her birthday the ''greatest ever''.

She wrote: ''Thanks my love! You made my day the greatest ever! (sic).''

However, this is not the first time the 'I'll Never Let Go' hitmaker has made a public display of his affection to his partner, as in September last year the musician decided to prove his love and commitment to Courteney by getting her initials tattooed on his wrist.

Johnny - who got engaged to the Alabama-born star after their brief split in 2015 - shared a picture of him with his new inking, whilst his lover rested her head on his shoulder, on his Instagram account, which he captioned: '''Ta-two (sic)'' alongside a love heart emoji.