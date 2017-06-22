Courteney Cox has had all the fillers in her face ''dissolved'' because she started to look ''fake''.

The 53-year-old actress - who is 13 years older than her partner Johnny McDaid - regrets having liquid pumped into her skin to make her appear younger and thinks she looks more like ''person'' after opting to return to her natural look, because she's restored ''movement'' to her face.

She said: ''I've had all my fillers dissolved. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was [before having fillers].

''I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.

''You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do, I've had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend.''

The 'Cougar Town' actress admits she was chasing the fountain of youth and she felt the pressures of ''Hollywood'' to stay looking young.

She added to New Beauty Magazine: ''Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble.''

And the former 'Friends' star also admits she used to worry about the age gap between her and the Snow Patrol guitarist, but she's realised age doesn't matter because looks are not important to him.

She said: ''He's younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family. External beauty isn't even on his radar.

''I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.''