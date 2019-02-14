Courteney Cox lost her virginity when she was 21.

The 54-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - has revealed that her mother, also called Courteney, didn't teach her a lot about sex and so she was really ''backwards'' about the topic.

But once her mother realised she was in a serious relationship with one of her boyfriends she encouraged her to take the plunge and have sex.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Wednesday (13.02.19), she shared: ''My mom didn't talk to me about one thing that I should have known [about sex]. I shouldn't probably say this, but I will, I was a virgin until I was 21. I think I can be proud of that. I remember, I dated the guy for a long time, and my mom was like, 'OK, I think she's gonna be with him for a while.' And she sent me a pair of underwear to try, you know, womanhood. And they were called Olga, and I swear the lace was about three and a half to four inches and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that. They were pretty snazzy, I mean, not in this day in age, but, you know.''

The 'Friends' actress and musician Johnny, 42, started dating in 2013 and had been engaged but called things off in 2015, and the pair spent months apart before rekindling their romance, with John now based in England and Courteney living in Los Angeles.

But the former 'Cougar Town' star insists that despite their long distance relationship, things are much better between them than they've ever been before.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better.

''Not because he's in London, although the distance after that break-up - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better.

''I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot. He's incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music.''