Courteney Cox says Johnny McDaid is the ''one'' for her.

The former 'Friends' actress opened up about her romance with the Snow Patrol musician - whom she was engaged to in 2014 before the pair split up and then reconciled - and she revealed with them not being married, her man has another term for her to show her how much he loves her but she's not super keen on the title.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: ''He's my guy, he's my one. He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'. I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex ... Saying partner is difficult for me!''

The 54-year-old star - who has 14-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette - admitted the word has caused some confusion in the past regarding what gender her ''partner'' might be.

She explained: ''I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it.' Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak.''

Although the couple aren't married yet, Courteney has said it feels like they're already husband and wife due to the strength of their romance.

She previously said: ''We're not married; I'm married in my heart.''

Johnny, 42, admitted that Courtney is always on his mind and he expresses his strong feelings for her through poetry.

When asked whether the couple had had a wedding ceremony, he said: ''We have one every morning when we look at each other.

''My thoughts are never without Court. She's my best friend. She's my partner, in everything. When I write her poems, it's just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that's true for me.''