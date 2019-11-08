Courteney Cox is ''inspired'' by her former 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston ''every day''.

The 55-year-old actress - who played Monica Geller in the hit US sitcom - and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) accompanied Jennifer (Rachel Green) to the 2019 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday night (07.11.19) in Beverly Hills, where she was honoured with two Artists Inspiration Awards.

Speaking after the star-studded ceremony, Courteney gushed: ''She inspires me every day. She is incredible.

''[I'm] just so happy to be here to support her.''

Meanwhile, Courteney recently reunited with their other co-star Matthew Perry - who played her on-screen husband Chandler Bing - this week and shared a picture of them at lunch on her Instagram page.

She captioned the selfie: ''Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends (sic)''

And Jennifer quipped on the red carpet that she didn't get an invite.

Asked about the picture, the 50-year-old star joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I know! How come we don't get invited to that?''

During one of her acceptance speeches, Jennifer recalled her debut acting role in a commercial for the restaurant chain Bob's Big Boy, and how it ''changed [her] life forever'' as she was accepted into the SAG-AFTRA union.

She told the audience - which included Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Rudd - at the bash: ''I played the waitress at the tacky competitor serving up fast seafood, which is two things that should never ever go together.

''My big line was, 'The shrimp's up!'

''It felt, honestly, like the greatest day that had ever, ever existed. That was it. It changed my life. I finally got in.''

Jennifer says every job she's ever had, including her 1993 big screen debut in 'Leprechaun' as Tory Redding alongside Warwick Davis in the titular role.

She added: ''It was a huge moment.

''I was officially a working actor.

''I was part of a community of actors.

''Every day and every job I've had since then feels like the greatest day that I've ever had.

''Even the bit parts, I'm going to say it - even 'Leprechaun'. They loved it.''