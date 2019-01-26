Courteney Cox cringes when she thinks about her appearance in 'Scream 3.

The 54-year-old actress reprised her role as Gale Weathers in the third movie in the horror franchise, but looking back on her appearance in the film - and her unflattering hairstyle, in particular - Courteney still feels embarrassed.

She told People: ''The fact that people say 'forever on film,' that is really true and it's so bad.''

The brunette beauty also revealed the thinking behind her distinctive style in the Wes Craven-directed movie, which was released in 2000.

Courteney - who is best-known for her starring role in 'Friends' - shared: ''I liked to change her hair every time. I had these bangs and they were cut too short. At that time in my life, I wasn't the kind of person who would say, 'You know what? These are too short. We need to get new bangs.'''

The Hollywood star explained that she used a hair piece, rather than cutting her own hair, for the movie.

She said: ''I was just like, 'Oh, well, okay, oh God, they don't look great.'

''In reality I should have said, 'No, no, no we have to get new bangs.' I did not stick up for myself and hence I look horrible. That was a big lesson - take care of yourself.''

Meanwhile, Courteney admitted that despite being a veteran of the TV and movie industry, she still doesn't enjoy the red-carpet experience.

She confessed: ''I rarely look at a picture of myself and go, 'Wow, that one really worked.'

''I have to learn a new stance on the red carpet because I just haven't gotten that down yet. I've been doing this for so long, I don't know why I haven't yet.''