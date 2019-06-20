Courteney Cox is celebrating her 55th birthday in Mexico.

The 'Cougar Town' actress flew out to Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday (19.06.19) - four days after her birthday - with a group of female pals including her former 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston, actress Mary McCormack, producer Kristin Hahn and Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, and the group have been soaking up the sun on the beach.

The group will be hoping for a more relaxing trip than the last time some of them visited the resort.

In February, Jennifer and friends including Courteney and Amanda flew out to Cabo San Lucas for her 50th birthday, but their plane was forced to make an emergency landing after losing a wheel.

Jennifer recently admitted she and her friends got ''pretty hammered'' while waiting for their damaged aircraft to make an emergency landing.

The group boarded a new plane the next day, much to the shock of a number of people they knew.

She said: ''Everyone was like, 'How could you get on another plane?' I was like, 'Listen, we all had to fly around for six hours dumping fuel, we all got pretty hammered 'cause who knew what the end of this was gonna be. Let's go out with some tequila.' ''

The 'Cake' actress initially didn't realise why missing a wheel would be a problem, but realised her friends were ''panicking'' - and was thankful to receive a text from Ellen DeGeneres.

She said: ''Everybody on the plane started panicking. Everyone who I look to for comfort has got tears streaming down their faces. They're texting their children, their partners, their loved ones.

''And I was like, 'Who do I text? And then 'Bing!' You were the first person that was like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!' ''

Ellen added: ''I heard from someone Jen's plane is in trouble, they had an emergency landing. So I texted you right away.''