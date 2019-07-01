Courteney Cox is taking care of her boyfriend Johnny McDaid after he underwent neck surgery.

The Snow Patrol guitarist needed to have ''immediate surgery'' on his neck this weekend which forced the 'Chasing Cars' hitmakers to pull out of performing at Glastonbury Festival, and following a successful operation, his girlfriend and former 'Friends' star Courteney is making sure he recovers fully.

Posting a picture of herself with Johnny - who was wearing a supportive neck brace - on Instagram, 55-year-old Courteney wrote: ''Happy to be taking care of my man....I'M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN! Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium. Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work. #onthemend #misery (sic)''

Johnny underwent his surgery over the weekend, following an announcement from Snow Patrol that they wouldn't be performing at Glastonbury due to the 42-year-old guitarist's planned operation.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody took to the group's official Facebook account last week and said: ''We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of more shows. Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery.

''We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny. He is a force of nature and a giant light in our lives on stage and off and we of course will give him all the time and support he needs to recover. Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out.''

The 'Just Say Yes' singers had no choice but to cancel their slot as they wouldn't be able to find a replacement in time due to the fact that guitarist and backing vocalist Nathan Connolly is still out because he's suffering from nerve damage.