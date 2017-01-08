The 32-year-old, who has played Fiz Brown on the soap since 2001, revealed on Twitter on Friday (06Jan17) she had secretly got married to her longterm partner Chris Farr a few days earlier at a town hall in Manchester, England.

She shared a picture of her hand on top of a man's hand and both are wearing gold wedding bands on their ring fingers. In the caption, she wrote, "So, we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day," followed by a love heart emoji.

MCAlpine had been dating Farr since 2005, and they welcomed their first child Albert in November, 2014.