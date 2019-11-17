Slipknot are set to take their Knotfest festival out to sea with a new cruise next summer.

The 'Psychosocial' hitmakers - currently comprised of Corey Taylor, Shawn Crahan, Craig Jones, Mick Thomson, Sid Wilson, Jim Root, Alessandro Venturella, and Jay Weinberg - founded their annual festival in 2012, and currently takes place in five countries: the US, Japan, Mexico, Columbia, and France.

But next year, Slipknot are planning on expanding their Knotfest events with a unique cruise experience, which will depart from Barcelona, Spain.

The cruise will take place from August 10-14 2020, and will feature two performances from Slipknot, with a full lineup still to be announced.

In a teaser clip for the cruise, Clown - the stage persona of Shawn Crahan - can be heard saying: ''Barcelona, a big-a** ship, and the sea. You, us, you're not gonna want to miss it.''

Before the cruise, Slipknot will be taking part in their first Knotfest in Mexico City later this month, when they take their festival to Parque Deportivo Oceania on November 30.

They'll then travel to Knotfest Colombia at the Hipódromo De Los Andes in Bogotá on December 6, before appearing in Japan between March 20 and 21 next year.

Meanwhile, Corey Taylor recently opened up about excesses in music, insisting he prefers to create music without drink and drugs, after hearing himself back on record when ''loaded'' in the studio.

He said: ''I think it's encouraged by the people who are actually embedded in that ... They want people to think that it's hard to create without chemicals. And that's addict language, because I used to do that for me from a performing standpoint.

''I was convinced that I couldn't perform if I didn't have a Jack and Coke - at least one ... And then that became two. And then that became half a bottle. That's addiction. So I think that's a myth perpetuated by addicts who are looking for people to reinforce their dependency.

''I have only been loaded in the studio twice, and I didn't like it one bit, 'cause I couldn't control anything. And then listening back to shit, I was, like, 'Oh, this is horrible. Why did I do that?' So, I've really tried to kind of kill that myth for people.''