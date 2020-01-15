Corey Taylor has teamed up with Tom Savini for his upcoming horror film.

The Slipknot frontman's directorial debut is currently in pre-production and has enlisted the services of Savini to work on the project with him and his right-hand man Jason Baker.

Savini, 73, is a legend of the genre who was the late George A. Romero's go-to special effects expert providing the gore for zombie classics 'Dawn of the Dead' and 'Day of the Dead' as well as well as cult slasher movie 'Friday the 13th'.

He has also starred in numerous horrors, including 'From Dusk till Dawn' and 'Machete' and has worked as a director on several projects most recently directing the 'Creepshow' episode segment 'By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain' for streaming subscription horror channel Shudder.

Confirming Savini's involvement, Baker told Daily Dead: ''I am thrilled that we are able to finally start slowly talking about the fact that Tom and I are going to be involved with Corey Taylor's new horror movie, and that we will be handling the special makeup effects for it.

''We're not allowed to talk about plot details or titles or anything like that right now, but I will say that the script is totally f***ed up. Corey's got some really sick things planned for this, and I'm super excited about to be a part of it.''

Baker also admitted he is loving every minute of working with Taylor on the movie because he is such a huge fan of the genre, previously starring in the 2014 film 'Fear Clinic' with Robert Englund, who played supernatural killer Freddy Krueger in the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' series.

He said: ''We have always had such a great time collaborating with Corey, doing his masks and everything, but the best thing about working with him is that I made him a friend. Corey's such a wonderful, fun person to be around.''

Taylor, 46, announced last month that he had written a horror movie and was excited to fulfil his ambition to make his own movie.

The masked heavy metal star said: ''I wrote a script for a horror movie that I'm really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I'm working on that as well. I've got a lot of things going on, but I'm also making sure there's plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you're gonna get there.''