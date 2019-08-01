Corey Taylor says Slipknot used to go ''scavenging for food'' when they first started touring.

The heavy metal band's frontman recalls the 'Wait and Bleed' hitmakers' first-ever run in 1999, when they played Ozzfest, and admitted they lived off ''cans of tuna fish'' and fish-shaped cheese crackers.

He said: ''I can remember waking up every morning and scavenging for food.

''We lived off of cans of tuna fish and a giant bag of goldfish crackers that someone had just left in our bus.

''I mean, it was the size of a pillow - so we lived off of that for about a month.''

Corey insists the group ''didn't care'' about the tiredness and full-on schedule that goes with touring, because they were so focused on making it big in the industry.

He said: ''We didn't care about being tired. We didn't care about the travel, we didn't care about anything other than doing it.

''We had waited our whole lives for this shot and when the opportunity came, we knew that it didn't stop with that. We had to earn it all, and that's still the way it is to this day.''

And Corey insists Slipknot's attitude to touring is no different today, which makes him feel ''proud''.

Speaking on Full Metal Jackie's radio show, he added: ''The work ethic, basically is still there. None of us are as young as we used to be.

''That work ethic will always be the same, as long as this band is this band. That's something I'm very proud of.''

Slipknot will drop their sixth studio album, 'We Are Not Your Kind', on August 9th, and Corey recently admitted it contains some of the ''darkest writing'' he has done in years.

He said: ''It's very dark. It's some of the darkest writing I've done in years.

''In the Slipknot index, this album would sit somewhere between [2001 second album] 'Iowa' and [2004 third album] 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'.

''Lyrically, it has the force of 'Iowa', but musically it has the heaviness but the experimentation as well.

''It was very important for us to go somewhere crazy and make something insane.''