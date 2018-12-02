Corey Taylor has slammed Adam Levine for claiming that ''rock music is nowhere''.

The Maroon 5 frontman claimed in an interview published earlier this week that the 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmakers take their inspiration from hip-hop and R&B, because he doesn't believe rock music is doing anything ''innovative''.

And now, Slipknot and Stone Sour rocker Corey has branded the 39-year-old singer as a ''schmuck'', saying he doesn't coming ''close'' to rock music.

Quoting a user on Twitter who claimed Maroon 5 have never been a rock band, 44-year-old Corey wrote: ''Just because you claim to have 'Moves Like Jagger' doesn't mean you come anywhere CLOSE to ROCKING like Jagger. Tell that schmuck to go back to The f***ing 'Voice' (sic)''

In Adam's interview, he claimed he didn't know ''where'' rock music had gone, and branded hip-hop as ''better than everything else''.

He said: ''Something unique to this band is that we have always looked to hip-hop, R&B, all rhythmic forms of music, from back when we were writing our first album to now. Rock music is nowhere, really. I don't know where it is. If it's around, no one's invited me to the party.

''All of the innovation and the incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop. It's better than everything else. Hip-hop is weird and avant-garde and flawed and real, and that's why people love it.

''My goal is to make songs that don't sound dated 10 years later. My main criteria for a song is, can I live with it forever? And if I can't, I just don't have the heart to do it. It's that simple.''