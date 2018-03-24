Corey Taylor has paid a musical tribute to the late Chris Cornell.

The Slipknot rocker took to his Instagram page to share his cover of 'Getaway Car', a track by the late rocker's band Audioslave and admitted the singer - who took his own life last May shortly after performing with his other group Soundgarden - is still ''sorely missed''.

He captioned the footage: ''A little tribute to a sorely missed artist #cornell (sic)''

Corey previously paid tribute to Chris on the day the news of his death broke by performing Soundgarden's 'Outshined' with his band Stone Sour in Columbus, Ohio.

Pearl Jam recently honoured the late rocker with another tribute, covering 'Come Back' during a performance in Chile.

Frontman Eddie Vedder said: ''This is for Chris.''

Meanwhile, a previously-unheard song by Chris was recently released.

'You Never Really Knew My Mind' - one of his last solo recordings - features on 'Johnny Cash: Forever Words', an album which features a host of stars putting unseen poems, lyrics and letters by the country legend to music.

Johnny covered Soundgarden's 'Rusty Cave' in 2003 and the 'Black Hole Sun' singer admitted that made the Man in Black a bigger influence on his own work.

He previously said: ''I met the man once or twice in my life, and he was so gracious and he was such an influence on me as a musician.

''And he also covered a song that I wrote [Soundgarden's 'Rusty Cage']. Since that time, I've felt like he's maybe one of the bigger presences in my life, in terms of artists that I'm a fan of.''