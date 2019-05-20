Corey Taylor is ''still freaking out'' after getting to work on Slipknot's new masks with horror special effects legend Tom Savini.

The heavy metal veterans unveiled their brand new disguises last week and the 'All Out Life' group's frontman has recalled how he fanboyed when he got to visit the 72-year-old prosthetic make-up artist's home - which he described as ''the coolest sci-fi horror museum ever''.

Speaking about his idol - who has contributed pieces to the movies 'Friday The 13th', 'Dawn Of The Dead' and 'From Dusk 'Til Dawn' - Corey said: ''That was the coolest thing ever. He had us over to his house. It was the coolest sci-fi horror museum ever. My mask got molded at his school outside of Pittsburgh. I worked with his associate Jason Baker. The fan in me is still freaking out.''

Slipknot recently announced their upcoming sixth studio album 'We Are Not Your Kind'.

The record is produced by Greg Fidelman and will drop on August 9, and Corey has teased that it ''falls in between 'Iowa' and 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'''

The former album, released in 2001, is regarded as the band's heaviest album to date, whilst 2004's 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)' featured more melodic song structures and acoustic guitar.

Speaking to HeavyMetalMill.com, Corey teased: ''It is really dark. The music falls in between 'Iowa' and 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'. It is experimental, but heavy as hell. It's aggressive, but has tons of melodies. I think people are really going to dig it.''

The 45-year-old rocker - who regularly uses Twitter to air his, sometimes, controversial opinions - explained that the fact he feels like he has become a ''meme'' in recent times has inspired the ''dark'' new material, and said it's his way of saying ''you don't have to like me'' but ''not giving a s**t''.

He explained: ''The crazy thing I have noticed over the last couple years I have seen a shift in the way people look at me.

''I thought having an opinion was something that was cool, and now I'm becoming a meme.

''I feel everyone is starting to turn on me, so I am using that to my advantage.

''I am, like, 'All right, you want a villain? I will give you a f***ing villain.' ''That is kind of where I am in my life -- not giving a s**t.

''I am basically saying, 'You don't have to like me, but you are going to love me anyway.'''